Let’s ‘lighten’ up with festivals  

BENGALURU: Even though we’ve had dreary weather, I, for one am not in the least bit daunted! For sure, it’s dark outside and there is this insatiable urge to roll into a ball under a warm comforter, but the mood is upbeat. I’m sure it’s because, this week, I chose tranquillity over a manic din.

Even though our city whole-heartedly got into the spirit of alien festivities like Halloween and Oktoberfest (both of which involve imbibing copious amounts of ale), I approve! Not only for the ale drinking, but now that the world has shrunk and become a ‘global’ community, it’s nice to know how the other part of the world celebrates.

As Asians, we identify with the fact that all our festivals and celebrations centre around the solstices, as we are predominantly an Agrarian race. But it’s fascinating to note, that even the Western Hemisphere follows the same rituals albeit in a different way. The tradition of Halloween for example, originated with the ancient Celtic harvest festival when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.

As immigrants brought their beliefs and traditions into a new world, the rituals changed but the spirit remained. It’s heartening to know that in spite of the ennui and jadedness that exists in the world today, we still manage to imbibe the transcendence of celebration.

I doubt that most of us know the significance of Dasara, Durga Puja or Deepavali. A cursory pooja and then it’s party time! Lamps are lit, garish LED lights are switched on and everyone starts counting their party invitations.

The jewels are out, the silks are draped as men and women drink and gamble while the ‘kids’ (both young and old) literally blow their money up. And why not? Why shouldn’t people do what makes them happy as long as they don’t infringe on anyone’s rights? I think we have all become very significant and pontifical. After limping back to semi-normalcy after a global pandemic, why can’t we just chill! We, the survivors, are way luckier than those who didn’t make it.

I practised what I preached as I attended a close friend’s Deepavali-cum-birthday get-together at their home. There were fairy lights twinkling for the benefit of their grandchildren and free-flowing ambrosia for the adults.

The women looked splendid in their finery and it was such fun to discuss jewellery and the like for a change. Absolutely fabulous food (home-cooked for over three days I believe) and a spirit of living with bonhomie washed over us like perfume. I was thankful for the bounty in my life.

We also managed a long trudge to The Leela Bhartiya City to brunch with our old friend and the new GM Virender Razdan. After a raucous fruit-soaking (a must for Christmas), a bunch of friends sat down for a SE Asian lunch. It is wonderful to have old friends in our midst and I had a great time catching up with friends Sonali Swami (our very own bodybuilder and Asian bronze medalist) and the gravel-toned RJ Tuhinanshu Chaturvedi.

I contemplated (as we had coffee near the poolside) the many things I need to be thankful for…especially the newest entrant into my family who will be here soon to light up our lives.

