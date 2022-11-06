Girl’s death at Bengaluru private school: Probe on, school says she was ill

Donna Eva and Praveen kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An investigation is going on into the death of a nine-year-old girl at a private school in Bengaluru. While her parents alleged that corporal punishment at the school caused her death, the school maintained it was due to natural causes.

On Friday afternoon, shortly after the lunch break, the girl, Nishita, who was a Class 4 student at RD International School in Gangammanagudi in Jalahalli East, collapsed in her classroom. She was rushed to CANS Multispecialty Hospital and later to MS Ramaiah Hospital. The school authorities said that Nishita was declared brought dead.

“We rushed her to the hospital immediately after she collapsed. Doctors said they found no external injuries and that she might have had a weak heart that could have contributed to her collapse. The police are waiting for the postmortem report,” R Saleem, coordinator for the school, told TNIE.

He said in the morning, Nishita had complained that she was feeling sick and also of stomach ache. Her parents alleged she was punished by her teacher during class hours.

Both the Department of Public Education and Gangammanagudi police are investigating the case.

“The Gangammanagudi police have registered a case of unnatural death. Nobody has been taken into custody,” said Vinayak Patil, DCP (North). Block Education Officer Ashwathanarayana KN said he visited the school and added that they too are waiting for the postmortem report. “The police have taken the CCTV footage from the school to determine the sequence of events. The hospital told us no external injuries were seen on the body and school authorities also mentioned that she had been feeling unwell for the last few days,” he said.

