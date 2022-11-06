Police spend 12 hours on false kidnap alert of Delhi-based model in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a frantic search for almost 12 hours on Friday for the East division police, who were desperately trying to locate a Delhi-based model, who had allegedly been kidnapped. Around 4.15 am on Friday, they got a call from an alert private company employee, Shekar, saying that he saw a girl being put in a car and driven away on Subbaiahnapalya Road in Banaswadi.

After 12 hours of a thorough technical, scientific and other investigation, the police were relieved to find out that the model was unharmed and was also never kidnapped. She was only helped into the car by her male friend as she was feeling dizzy because of her low sugar levels.

At the spot where the alleged kidnapping took place, the police found an abandoned two-wheeler and took it to the police station. The vehicle was registered at the Shivamogga RTO and the Shivamogga police managed to get the owner’s mobile phone number.

When the city police called the number repeatedly, there was no response and they went to the GPS location of the phone. There, they saw a woman, the owner of the phone, searching for something. She claimed that her two-wheeler, which was there, had been stolen.

The police told her that they took it to the police station and she went with them. When the police asked her if she had any idea of a woman being lifted and put inside a car by a man, she said it was her friend Amrutha, a model from Delhi.

Amrutha had booked a cab to go to her residence. As she was walking to the cab, she felt dizzy because of low blood sugar levels. Her male friend, who saw that, rushed to her help, lifted and put her in the cab and also went with her, leaving the two-wheeler at the spot. The police then spoke to Amrutha, who told them that she was not kidnapped but was only helped by her friend. It was 4.05 pm by then and nearly 12 hours had elapsed.

“The person who approached the police in the early hours should be appreciated. He explained exactly what he saw. It looked like a genuine case of kidnapping. Finally, after getting to know the reason, we were relieved,” said, DCP (East).

