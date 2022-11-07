Bengaluru: Catholic Bishops’ meet on till Nov 11

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), the apex body of the Catholic Church in India, has announced that its 35th general body meeting at St. John’s, Bengaluru, that started on Sunday will be held till November 11, where an assembly of over 200 Bishops will discuss the theme of“Synodality: The Call to be a Synodal Church.’’ Due to the pandemic, the meeting, which is held every two years, could not be held earlier.

All units across the country have gone through the process of discussing Synodality from the grassroot level, and new ways have been debated which are being involving all sections of the parish and diocese in walking together for one mission of Christ. Workshops will also be held, which will give rise to the final statement of the Assembly which the Bishops will strive to implement in the next two years, said Archbishop Felix Machado, secretary general, CBCI.

He said, “The CBCI has an estimated 22 million adherents in India. The CBCI has over 200 Bishops and 64 retired Bishops. The Catholic Church in India runs over 54,000 educational institutions, which impart education to around six crore kids and youth, and over 20,000 hospitals, clinics, dispensaries.’’

