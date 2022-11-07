Game time: Overwatch 2 is out!

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Are you bored of a specific first-person shooter game that currently holds your attention? Are you tired of the toxic crowd on said FPS game? Join Overwatch 2! Blizzard’s new and upgraded version of Overwatch 1! Overwatch 2 has everything you’ve ever wanted from a sequel to a famous multiplayer game: new playable characters, new maps, and new game modes. It still has a few good months in it before it’s overwhelmed by players that find it satisfying to shatter your confidence.

Overwatch 2 released in early October, and is instantly more fun than any game of Valorant I have played. This mostly boils down to the fact that Overwatch relies a little less on ‘FPS’ abilities, and more to playing to the strengths of the chosen characters.

What this means is that if you aren’t gifted at aiming, it would not put you at a disadvantage. There are several similarities between the two games, so it’s worth making a more detailed reason for why Overwatch feels clearly more fun.

For starters, the team composition in Overwatch is understandable, and compatible with even beginners in the format. Overwatch enforces a team to have a combination of three classes to balance out the strategies. There’s a ‘tank’ that takes damage for the team, a ‘support’ that heals the players on the battlefield, and a ‘damage’ class that slows the enemy down.

Second, there are currently 36 different maps on Overwatch 2, compared to about eight in Valorant. They are smaller, and easier to understand. Even in the first couple of months playing the game, it’s unlikely that you’ll learn them all. It keeps the experience fresh. The game also has a different spin on typical game modes, which make it a lot more fun, although sometimes mildly frustrating.

Finally, Overwatch 2 is also set to have a PvE mode which is a co-operative story driven campaign. I played the Halloween challenge as part of the campaign, which felt eerily like Left 4 Dead. More such levels are to release in 2023 as part of the game’s lore. Overwatch 2 is currently available for the PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It is free-to-play, playable across platforms, and stores progress in the ‘battle.net’ account.

