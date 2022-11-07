Home Cities Bengaluru

Higher footfall, sale make Krishi Mela a hit

Goutham Chand Gathiya, a farm owner from Mandya district, registered a sale of over one lakh, and was overwhelmed since it was his first time.

Published: 07th November 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

A huge rush on the last day of Krishi Mela 2022 in Bengaluru on Sunday which saw a rise in number of enquiries, bookings, and soaring sales figures | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The four-day Krishi Mela 2022, which concluded on Sunday, witnessed farmers showing an interest in animal rearing as an additional source of income. Compared to last year, there has been a jump in the number of enquiries, bookings and sale of birds or animals.There was an overwhelming response to the mela which saw an increase in footfalls with the last day falling on Sunday, and customers rushing to the event to catch a glimpse of innovations and latest technologies.Farmers were educated on alternative methods of income as well.

Many farm owners and sellers said that they more people have come up to them asking how to start an animal rearing farm for goats, sheep, and poultry products. Dr S Balaraj, farm manager, central poultry development organisation, said that they have sold around 2,000 chickens over a period of four days. Relative to previous years, there has been a rise in sales and people’s response was much better, he said. 

The aim was to educate people about rearing poultry birds as they could be maintained with meagre investment with higher returns compared to broilers. Dr Jayanayak, professor, Veterinary College, Hebbal, said that this year, there was a 20 per cent rise in the sale of poultry birds, and the variety Giriraja was the highest selling variety.

Fish rearing becoming popular after the introduction of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana which enabled farmers to get it at a subsidised rate, said Dr KB Rajanna, professor and head, Fisheries Research and Information Centre. Different varieties of fishes were sold to around 1,000-1,500 customers at a cheaper rate to promote the concept of fish rearing. 

Other business owners like a Bengaluru-based startup Beegle Agritech, who rent out drone in south India for mapping, surveying and image processing, analysing crop health, crop count and yield, saw enquiries from Assam for surveying and mapping out their tea plantations before planting the next crop. 

Goutham Chand Gathiya, a farm owner from Mandya district, registered a sale of over one lakh, and was overwhelmed since it was his first time.  Stall owners suggested that the mela should be organised frequently to provide them with a platform to showcase their products and also an opportunity to learn about new technologies.

South African Dorper sheep sold for Rs 5 lakh

The Dorper, which is a Sou­th African breed of dome­stic sheep, was sold for Rs 5 lakh at the Krishi Mela on Fri­day. G Satish from Sinc­h­a­naa Goat and Sheep Farm, Mare­n­ahalli, sold a male Dorper, with its distinctive black head, weighing 100kg to Ra­g­havendra G from Kur­b­uru Chintamani on Friday. It is expected to weigh around 150 kg in the next few mo­n­ths. He said he has made an­o­ther 100 bookings for this sheep for cross-breeding. 

