More enrolment in Karnataka govt schools, but teachers few: Report

Shows admissions in government schools rose by 4L, to reach 54.45L

Published: 07th November 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Enrolments in government schools across the state have gone up, shows the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE+) report which was released by the Ministry of Education. There are a total of 76,450 schools in the state, of which 49,679 are government schools, 7,110 government aided, and 19,650 private unaided recognised. In Karnataka, total enrolment across schools was 1.20 crore, up from last year’s figure of 1.18 crore.

Of these, government school enrollment increased from 50.31 lakhs to 54.45 lakh, with over four lakh new enrolments. Meanwhile, enrolment in private unaided recognised schools dropped from last year by almost two lakhs, from 53.17 lakh to 51.53 lakh.But, for government schools, other figures offset the joy from enrollment statistics.

Compared to the 2020-21 UDISE+ report, the number of teachers have dropped in government schools from 2.08 lakhs to 1.99 lakh, and the situation is same for government aided schools, where the numbers have slid from 45,573 to 42,772. This has resulted in an increase in the Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR). At present, there are around 23 pupils against a teacher at the primary level compared to 21 last year.

