Notification to regularise sanitary workers issued: Karnataka CM Bommai 

Bommai said the risk fund of the sanitary workers has been hiked.

Published: 07th November 2022 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said notification to regularise the service of 11,136 sanitary workers has been issued and steps would be taken to consider other such workers in the second and third stages in Bengaluru and others working outside the city.

"The government decided to regularise the services of sanitation workers as per recommendation of a committee constituted to study it. The welfare of Dalits and oppressed classes has been the main motto of our government," Bommai said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Ambedkar Bhavan in Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency here.

Bommai said the risk fund of the sanitary workers has been hiked.

