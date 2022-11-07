Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman arrested for assaulting, looting man in Karnataka

During interrogation, she confessed that she was earlier involved in similar crimes and had extorted other businessmen too.

Published: 07th November 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suddagunte Palya police arrested a 23-year-old woman for trapping a man and taking away his money, car and other valuables.The arrested, Priya alias Aliya, a resident of Taverekere, works in a garment factory. She and four others had assaulted Pradeep (name changed), the owner of a milk booth, before extorting money, a car and other valuables from him.

Police said that Pradeep (name changed) from Hosur, had received a phone call from an unknown number, which had led to their friendship. A week ago, she had invited Pradeep to her house, and told him she was alone and that her parents were away on a long trip. Pradeep believed Priya and came to meet her. Four of her friends locked him in and forced him to undress. They video-recorded the scene before thrashing him, then snatched his gold chain, cash and car. They demanded Rs 60,000 to return his car. 

Pradeep managed to escape and approached SG Palya police. Based on evidence, Priya was detained. During interrogation, she confessed that she was earlier involved in similar crimes and had extorted other businessmen too. She revealed the names of other accused, and efforts are on to nab them, a police officer said.

It may be recalled that Kamakshipalya police on Saturday arrested a gang of 10, including two women, for their involvement in a similar racket. The gang had taken Rs 2 lakh from an employee of the High Court, after video recording a private scene and also thrashed him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka woman loots man Hosur
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp