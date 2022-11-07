Woman arrested for assaulting, looting man in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suddagunte Palya police arrested a 23-year-old woman for trapping a man and taking away his money, car and other valuables.The arrested, Priya alias Aliya, a resident of Taverekere, works in a garment factory. She and four others had assaulted Pradeep (name changed), the owner of a milk booth, before extorting money, a car and other valuables from him.

Police said that Pradeep (name changed) from Hosur, had received a phone call from an unknown number, which had led to their friendship. A week ago, she had invited Pradeep to her house, and told him she was alone and that her parents were away on a long trip. Pradeep believed Priya and came to meet her. Four of her friends locked him in and forced him to undress. They video-recorded the scene before thrashing him, then snatched his gold chain, cash and car. They demanded Rs 60,000 to return his car.

Pradeep managed to escape and approached SG Palya police. Based on evidence, Priya was detained. During interrogation, she confessed that she was earlier involved in similar crimes and had extorted other businessmen too. She revealed the names of other accused, and efforts are on to nab them, a police officer said.

It may be recalled that Kamakshipalya police on Saturday arrested a gang of 10, including two women, for their involvement in a similar racket. The gang had taken Rs 2 lakh from an employee of the High Court, after video recording a private scene and also thrashed him.

