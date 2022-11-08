Karnataka man attacked with iron rods by wife’s ex-colleague

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man was brutally attacked with iron rods by his wife’s former colleague and two other men on Kanakapura Road. The victim, Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Maralavadi on Kanakapura Road, was working with a private factory in an industrial area on the outskirts of the city. The main accused, Manjunath, employed at a private firm in Harohalli industrial area, had been pestering Mahesh’s wife to marry him.

When she told her husband about the harassment, he visited his wife’s workplace and warned Manjunath, leading to a fight. Mahesh told his wife to stop working. Frustrated that he could not meet the woman at their workplace, Manjunath hatched a plot to kill Mahesh so that it would clear the path for him to marry her.

“The victim was returning home on his bike when the men threw chilli powder on his eyes and attacked him with iron rods. He managed to run inside a farmhouse on Kanakapura Road,” the police said.

