PM’s visit: BBMP in express mode to finish work

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit on November 11 to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Mysuru to Chennai, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now speeding up its Rs 8.7 crore white-topping work at Majestic near Bengaluru City Railway Station.

The work on one side of the route has already been completed.

According to the BBMP engineers, they had sent a letter to DCP West and also to the Bengaluru Traffic Department to allow them to undertake the milling work before concretising, but since the VVIP movement has been planned, the police have denied permission as it might hit traffic and create commotion during PM’s visit.

“Since the PM will come from Okalipuram Road and enter through the back gate to reach platform seven to flag off the Vande Bharat, the BBMP will now go ahead with its plan to fix Gubbi Thotadappa Road and the road opposite the station. To ensure work is over soon, the Palike has engaged workers as potholes keep cropping up on this stretch,” said a BBMP engineer.

“The milling work will be underway for two more days, and the police have said that once the PM leaves, the Palike will concrete the remaining stretch.” Regarding work by other civic agencies like BWSSB, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “ The water board makes payment to the Palike for road cutting but it should repair it back to its original shape after the work is done.”

483 BAGS OF SOIL COLLECTED FOR KEMPEGOWDA THEME PARK

Bengaluru: Following the Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority’s appeal to collect soil from 13 districts to build the 23 acre theme park around the 108 feet Kempegowda statue, hundreds of followers came with bags of soil from their wards, villages and handed it over to volunteers at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Mahesh KB, a leader from Hemmigepura in Yeswanthpur assembly, came with a bag of soil collected from Kodipalya grama deity and handed it over to the Bengaluru South deputy president of BJP at BBMP office. From the Bengaluru Parliamentary segment alone, 483 bags of soil have been collected and on Tuesday, a truck dedicated to the central parliamentary segment will be stationed at BBMP head office to collect soil, and transport it to the theme park.

