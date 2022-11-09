Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman killed by son-in-law over family row in Kanakapura

The police said around 11.30 am, Ratnamma was waiting for a bus when her son-in-law Sukesh alias Sukki along with his relative Cheluvaraju attacked her with weapons.

Published: 09th November 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her son-in-law in full public view at Kodihalli village in Kanakapura. The accused was upset that his wife was staying at her mother’s place and the victim was not sending her back. The deceased, Ratnamma, a resident of Bettegowdanahalli village, used to work in a garment factory.

The police said around 11.30 am, Ratnamma was waiting for a bus when her son-in-law Sukesh alias Sukki along with his relative Cheluvaraju attacked her with weapons. They also smashed her head with a stone before escaping. Passersby alerted Kanakapura police.

Based on a tip-off, Cheluvaraju was taken into custody for interrogation. The probe revealed that Sukesh married Ratnamma’s daughter Manasa a few years ago. Recently, Manasa returned to her mother’s place over a family dispute. Sukesh tried to bring Manasa back but Ratnamma was not ready to do so, the police said.

