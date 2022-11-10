Home Cities Bengaluru

6.69 lakh voters deleted from BBMP limits, says Chief Commissioner Girinath

Compared to the voters list published last January, there is a decrease of 3.76 lakh voters.

Published: 10th November 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday said the revenue officer and others engaged in the preparation of voter draft rolls have knocked out 6,69,652 voters from Palike limits.

Addressing reporters after the release of the Special Revision of Electoral Roll-2023, the draft Electoral Roll of Bengaluru City, Girinath said, in Bengaluru, officials included 3,07,535 new names, and had made 57,517 corrections in the draft voter list. He said the highest names were deleted in Bengaluru South (45,927), while in the Rajajinagar segment, 12,575 names were deleted.

The chief commissioner further stated that there are a total of 91,15,805 voters in 28 Assembly constituencies of the city. Compared to the voter's list published last January, there is a decrease of 3.76 lakh voters.

Out of 91,15,805 voters, there are 47,35,952 males, 43,79,853 females, and 925 other voters. Girinath said that if there are omissions in the draft voter list, a month’s time (up to Dec. 8) has been given to file objections.

“Voters can check the list on their  VHA mobile app and the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP). If there are any mistakes, objections can be submitted in Forms 6, 7 and 8, to the Returning Officer’s office, Electoral Registrar’s office, Assistant Registrar’s office, Ward office and to the booth-level officials,” he said, adding that the final voter list will be published on January 1, 2023.

He further stated that those who have completed 17 years of age, can also apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. As soon as they complete 18 years, they will be included in the electoral roll.

Meanwhile, the commissioner informed that in a bid to bring awareness among the public, a walkathon was also held in the city. He stated that currently Bengaluru has a low number of voters in proportion to its population.

