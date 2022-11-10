By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 will boost commerce, said PM Narendra Modi on social media on Wednesday, while sharing pictures of the terminal he will be inaugurated on November 11.He shared the pictures on Facebook, in Kannada on Twitter and on LinkedIn. His post on linkedin said: “Here are glimpses from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

A picture of Terminal 2 shared by PM Narendra Modi on social media.

This will lead to capacity expansion of the airport and will boost commerce. I am glad that the terminal building accords topmost importance to sustainability.”

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 will boost commerce, said PM Narendra Modi on social media on Wednesday, while sharing pictures of the terminal he will be inaugurated on November 11.He shared the pictures on Facebook, in Kannada on Twitter and on LinkedIn. His post on linkedin said: “Here are glimpses from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. A picture of Terminal 2 shared by PM Narendra Modi on social media. This will lead to capacity expansion of the airport and will boost commerce. I am glad that the terminal building accords topmost importance to sustainability.”