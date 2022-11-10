Home Cities Bengaluru

Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 will boost commerce, said PM Narendra Modi

This will lead to capacity expansion of the airport and will boost commerce.

Published: 10th November 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

An artist’s impression of the upcoming Terminal 2 at KIA ​

An artist’s impression of the upcoming Terminal 2 at KIA ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 will boost commerce, said PM Narendra Modi on social media on Wednesday, while sharing pictures of the terminal he will be inaugurated on November 11.He shared the pictures on Facebook, in Kannada on Twitter and on LinkedIn. His post on linkedin said: “Here are glimpses from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

A picture of Terminal 2 shared by PM Narendra Modi on social media.

This will lead to capacity expansion of the airport and will boost commerce. I am glad that the terminal building accords topmost importance to sustainability.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Terminal 2 Kempegowda International Airport PM Modi
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp