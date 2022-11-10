No commercial activity in residential areas, BBMP informs Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP gave an undertaking before the High Court that it will not allow any commercial activities, except notified utility services, in residential areas. It also assured the court that its officials will take action against violators, as per prevailing laws.

The notified utility services to be allowed in residential areas are petty shops, newspaper and stationery shops, milk booths, vulcanization shops, STD/Fax, internet, ATMs, bakeries and sweet shops, pathology labs, banks, consulting and businesses, repair centres for electric, mechanical and automobiles, etc.

The undertaking was given before the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi during the hearing of the PIL filed by Wilson Garden Residents’ Welfare Association against commercial activities in residential areas.

In compliance with the directions, BBMP counsel V Srinidhi submitted a report stating that a team of officials had sealed 60 flower shops, as against 101 identified for running commercial activities in residential areas of Wilson Garden. The remaining 41 shops would be sealed within two weeks, he informed.

BENGALURU: The BBMP gave an undertaking before the High Court that it will not allow any commercial activities, except notified utility services, in residential areas. It also assured the court that its officials will take action against violators, as per prevailing laws. The notified utility services to be allowed in residential areas are petty shops, newspaper and stationery shops, milk booths, vulcanization shops, STD/Fax, internet, ATMs, bakeries and sweet shops, pathology labs, banks, consulting and businesses, repair centres for electric, mechanical and automobiles, etc. The undertaking was given before the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi during the hearing of the PIL filed by Wilson Garden Residents’ Welfare Association against commercial activities in residential areas. In compliance with the directions, BBMP counsel V Srinidhi submitted a report stating that a team of officials had sealed 60 flower shops, as against 101 identified for running commercial activities in residential areas of Wilson Garden. The remaining 41 shops would be sealed within two weeks, he informed.