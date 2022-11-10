Home Cities Bengaluru

Student suicide: Karnataka cops register case against school

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Sampigehalli police in the city have booked a case against the management of a private school in connection with the suicide of a Class 10 student, who died after jumping from the 14th floor of an apartment complex here on Tuesday.

Caught copying?
The police said the deceased Moin Khan (16) was caught copying in a class test and hence was asked by the teacher to stand outside the classroom, on Tuesday noon.

After a while, he left the school but had not gone home. Around 4.30 pm, he went to his house in RR Signature apartment in Balaji Layout and jumped from the 14th floor and died.

Boy’s father filed case

“The boy’s father has filed a complaint holding the school management responsible for his son’s death. We have taken the complaint. We will question the teachers, staff and classmates to know what happened. Based on the findings of the enquiry, further action will be initiated,” the police added.

