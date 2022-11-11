Home Cities Bengaluru

Inmates must receive Arogya scheme benefits:  Health and Family Welfare Commissioner

The prisoners will also be able to avail better medical care at facilities in Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology and NIMHANS.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep during a visit to the Bangalore Central Jail on Thursday | Express ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep has suggested more effective implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Scheme in prisons.

The commissioner visited the Bangalore Central Jail on Thursday, where he called for the modernisation of the existing health system, as well as a more serious and effective implementation of the state and Central government health schemes. He stated that it has also been decided to distribute Arogya health cards among prisoners, to ensure that they are able to avail good healthcare, while part of the prison system.

The prisoners will also be able to avail better medical care at facilities in Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology and NIMHANS. “It has been suggested that measures should be taken to increase the stock of medicines, in addition to providing facilities to prisoners that are available for common people. We will also look into taking proper safety measures, while prisoners are take out for treatment,” Randeep said.

He instructed prison health officials to submit a proposal on the measures needed to improve the health system in the department. He also stated that there are periodic checks to ensure the physical and mental wellness of prisoners, and an increase of health staff in the system. Arrangement for the treatment of alcoholics and smokers is also being undertaken, he added.

