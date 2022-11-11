Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC issues notice to state cricket association

Justice SG Pandit issued the notice after hearing the plea filed by J Raja Kumar, an employee of KSCA, affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Published: 11th November 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued notice to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on a petition filed by an employee, questioning the action of the association for making him retire from service on attaining the age of 58 years.

He contended that KSCA’s action is illegal and contrary to law, because of the enhancement of the age of retirement from 58 years to 60 by the state government in 2017, by amending the Karnataka Industrial Establishment (Standing Orders) Rules, 1961.  

Praying the court to set aside the order dated March 13, 2022, issued by association retiring him from service, he requested the court to issue directions to continue him in service until he attains the age of 60.

TAGS
State Cricket Association Karnataka High Court KSCA
