'Re-credit Rs 6.4L to woman’s account': Karnataka HC to Canara Bank

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court came to the rescue of a 73-year-old widow by directing Canara Bank to re-credit Rs 6.40 lakh to her account which was debited by the bank from her family pension account. Allowing a petition by Vimala Ramanath Pawar from Banaswadi in the city, Justice M Nagaprasanna ordered the bank to re-credit the amount and pay the appropriate pension without any deductions.

The court observed that the widow was made to run from pillar to post to get a meagre sum of Rs 13,055 as family pension due to the folly of some bank officials who deposited the excess amount. Vimala accused the Centralised Pension Processing Centre of the bank of lack of sympathy.

She stated that it was difficult for her to sustain herself as her grocery and medical bills remain unpaid.

On the other hand, the court permitted the bank to recover Rs 4,000 every month from her family pension, till the excess pension amount allegedly deposited in her husband’s account was cleared.

