Bengaluru citizens use PM Modi visit to highlight civic woes

The children had taken out a candlelight vigil and appealed for better traffic management.

Published: 12th November 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

The pothole-ridden road from Nikirei to Indupur in Kendrapara district | Express

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Opposition leaders and other politicians took to Twitter to analyse and criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, citizens used social media to appeal to the PM for better infrastructure in the city. Pictures of potholed roads, bad traffic, flooding and other issues that Bengaluru has faced in the last one year came to the fore once again during Modi’s second visit to the city since June.

“Dear Modi ji, the glory of Bangalore is spoiled by the poor performance of BBMP and politicians. Every ward in Bangalore has one or the other issue related to infrastructure or basic amenities. We are fed up with never-ending traffic woes and civic issues. Your intervention needed,” one Twitter user said.

Other users also made a point to bring to attention some more recent issues, including the case of school students having to miss classes due to a two-hour wait in traffic to get to school. “#NammaBengaluru welcomes @narendramodi ji to unveil the #StatueofProsperity. Pls, take time to listen to these kids who often get stuck at infamous #PananthurRUB ur direction may resolve issue. plz act,” tweeted out @balagereconnect, the citizens group for Balagere.

The children had taken out a candlelight vigil and appealed for better traffic management. “Modi Ji.. please do visit this stretch of #bangalore We have here the best schools of India but worst roads and basic infrastructure. Kids are spending 3 hours daily stuck in traffic jams,” one of the users appealed.

“The only advantage of Modi coming to Bangalore all the roads around KSR railway station fixed within a week which was overdue since years!” one user mentioned.

