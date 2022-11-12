Brush with reality

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the last decade, award-winning artist Shilo Shiv Suleman has been highlighting gender issues with her artworks. Through Fearless Collective, the organisation she founded following the 2012 Nirbhaya case, Suleman has made it her mission to bring about social change through art and culture.

Now, the Bengaluru-based artist is in Egypt this week for the COP27 climate conference, where she is painting a mural at the blue zone, where leaders from across the globe have gathered to discuss averting the ongoing climate crisis. The ever-worsening climate crisis needs to be addressed with concrete action. And Suleman hopes that art can play a role in this conversation.

“We are working with a community of indigenous voices with people from across the globe trying to bring their perspective into the climate negotiations that are happening in the blue zone at COP27,” she says. Earlier this week, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg labelled COP27 a ‘forum for greenwashing’ and said she would boycott the event.

Agreeing with Thunberg’s assessment of the conference, Suleman opens up about her own ‘appalling’ experience at last year’s event, where she felt like a ‘brown token’. “Last time I thought we were coming from a space of care, but in reality, it felt like a trade show. A lot of white people were throwing money around. There were transactions happening on one side, while protests on the other,” she shares.

“Our goal was to try and shift the conversation from negotiations and protests to reverence and care for the natural world with a 60-foot mural on the street of indigenous sovereignty. But I felt like I was a brown token on stage for most of the conference.” Despite her frustrating experience in Glasgow, Suleman decided to attend this year’s event anyway given its immense influence on policies that world governments undertake.

“We want to turn up at the frontline no matter what because these are spaces of power where major decisions are made. As difficult as it is, it’s important for us to bring voices of indigenous communities to approach this crisis.” To achieve a sustainable future, she feels world leaders need to view the planet as one, forgetting national and economic borders.

“The devastating floods that Pakistan endured recently weren’t because of its own emissions, but because of historical emissions from the global north. So essentially, we have not led the consumption patterns, nor have we led the emissions. And yet, the people who are actually most affected by it, are those who are most disenfranchised.

It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, we’re all going to suffer the repercussions of each other’s behaviour,” she explains, adding that countries in the global north should take accountability for their reckless industrialisation and consider ways to repatriate nations most affected by the crisis currently.

