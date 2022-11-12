‘Fake’ IPS officer, woman honey trap man in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police are on the lookout for a woman and her male friend who were involved in honey trapping and extorting Rs 15.6 lakh from a landlord. This is the third honey trap case in a week.

The police said that the victim, a resident of Chamarajanagar alleged in the complaint that he had contacted a woman who introduced herself as Chandini on social media and she had forced him to make a video call. During the conversation, he was asked to undress and it was video recorded. Two days later a man called the victim claiming himself as an IPS officer to extort Rs 15 lakh, the police said.

As the accused started demanding more money, the victim approached Cyber Crime police and filed a case. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused. Chandini had made video calls more than five times and she had not shown her face to the victim while talking. The police have recovered the bank account details of the accused.

Four days ago, Suddaguntepalya police had arrested a 23-year-old woman on the charges of honey trapping. She along with four had extorted money, a car, and other valuables after assaulting a milk booth owner.

