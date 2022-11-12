Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Fake’ IPS officer, woman honey trap man in Bengaluru

As the accused started demanding more money, the victim approached Cyber Crime police and filed a case.

Published: 12th November 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police are on the lookout for a woman and her male friend who were involved in honey trapping and extorting Rs 15.6 lakh from a landlord. This is the third honey trap case in a week.

The police said that the victim, a resident of Chamarajanagar alleged in the complaint that he had contacted a woman who introduced herself as Chandini on social media and she had forced him to make a video call.  During the conversation, he was asked to undress and it was video recorded. Two days later a man called the victim claiming himself as an IPS officer to extort Rs 15 lakh, the police said.

As the accused started demanding more money, the victim approached Cyber Crime police and filed a case. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused. Chandini had made video calls more than five times and she had not shown her face to the victim while talking. The police have recovered the bank account details of the accused.

Four days ago, Suddaguntepalya police had arrested a 23-year-old woman on the charges of honey trapping. She along with four had extorted money, a car, and other valuables after assaulting a milk booth owner. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
honey trap
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp