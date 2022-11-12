Home Cities Bengaluru

PE teacher held on Pocso charge for abusing 15 students

The accused was allegedly kissing and touching the girls inappropriately during the physical education classes over the last few months.

Published: 12th November 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 54-year-old physical education teacher of a government school in Hebbal has been accused of sexually harassing 15 high school girl students and has been arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The police are yet to record the statement of the victims. The accused has been identified as Anjanappa. The police said he was arrested on Wednesday following a complaint filed by the school principal, who approached the police after conducting an enquiry into the allegations following complaints by parents.

“The accused was allegedly kissing and touching the girls inappropriately during the physical education classes from the last few months. The girls informed their parents who in turn approached the principal. An internal enquiry was conducted by the principal and it was found that the accused had sexually harassed 15 students.

Immediately, the principal lodged a police complaint,” the police said.  The Hebbal police, who registered an FIR against Anjanappa under the Pocso Act based on the complaint, arrested the accused. “We will be recording the statement of the victims and the school staff soon,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
physical education teacher Pocso
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp