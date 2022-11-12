PE teacher held on Pocso charge for abusing 15 students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 54-year-old physical education teacher of a government school in Hebbal has been accused of sexually harassing 15 high school girl students and has been arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The police are yet to record the statement of the victims. The accused has been identified as Anjanappa. The police said he was arrested on Wednesday following a complaint filed by the school principal, who approached the police after conducting an enquiry into the allegations following complaints by parents.

“The accused was allegedly kissing and touching the girls inappropriately during the physical education classes from the last few months. The girls informed their parents who in turn approached the principal. An internal enquiry was conducted by the principal and it was found that the accused had sexually harassed 15 students.

Immediately, the principal lodged a police complaint,” the police said. The Hebbal police, who registered an FIR against Anjanappa under the Pocso Act based on the complaint, arrested the accused. “We will be recording the statement of the victims and the school staff soon,” the police added.

