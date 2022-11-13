Art, greenery and lights make second terminal at KIA star attraction

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As one enters the sprawling second terminal at KIA of 2,55,661 square metres, it is a different feeling standing under the exquisite lights, and 6 lakh plants including 3,600 species whose age ranges between 6 days and 800 years. It feels like being surrounded by a lush garden.

Among the flowers are 100 varieties of lillies and 96 lotus species. The plants can be spotted on the massive bell structures above and as hanging and vertical gardens all around living up to its billing as ‘terminal inside a garden’.

At the entrance of the terminal, a huge sculpture of Garuda, Lord Vishnu’s vehicle, surrounded by 14 figurines occupies centre stage. Around 923 km of engineered bamboo, which is long lasting and fire resistant, have been used to cool the environment, and it will also save 24.9 per cent of energy through solar panels and sky lighting. Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture is exhibited by 60 artworks are on display by 43 artists.

TERMINAL TO BE OPERATIONAL IN TWO MONTHS: BIAL MD

CEO and MD of BIAL, Hari Marar claimed that the second terminal will become operational in 1.5 to 2 months as some works are pending. However, some works appear to have been done in haste in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration.

During his presentation, he said that utilities, power and water arrangements too had to be readied. “We have now increased the number of lanes which used to run between the airport and the city to 5+5 lanes. The capacity we inside the airport can now handle the rush for the next decade,” he said.

BENGALURU: As one enters the sprawling second terminal at KIA of 2,55,661 square metres, it is a different feeling standing under the exquisite lights, and 6 lakh plants including 3,600 species whose age ranges between 6 days and 800 years. It feels like being surrounded by a lush garden. Among the flowers are 100 varieties of lillies and 96 lotus species. The plants can be spotted on the massive bell structures above and as hanging and vertical gardens all around living up to its billing as ‘terminal inside a garden’. At the entrance of the terminal, a huge sculpture of Garuda, Lord Vishnu’s vehicle, surrounded by 14 figurines occupies centre stage. Around 923 km of engineered bamboo, which is long lasting and fire resistant, have been used to cool the environment, and it will also save 24.9 per cent of energy through solar panels and sky lighting. Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture is exhibited by 60 artworks are on display by 43 artists. TERMINAL TO BE OPERATIONAL IN TWO MONTHS: BIAL MD CEO and MD of BIAL, Hari Marar claimed that the second terminal will become operational in 1.5 to 2 months as some works are pending. However, some works appear to have been done in haste in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration. During his presentation, he said that utilities, power and water arrangements too had to be readied. “We have now increased the number of lanes which used to run between the airport and the city to 5+5 lanes. The capacity we inside the airport can now handle the rush for the next decade,” he said.