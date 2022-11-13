Home Cities Bengaluru

Art, greenery and lights make second terminal at KIA star attraction

At the entrance of the terminal, a huge sculpture of Garuda, Lord Vishnu’s vehicle, surrounded by 14 figurines occupies centre stage.

Published: 13th November 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

An artist’s impression of the upcoming Terminal 2 at KIA ​

An artist’s impression of the upcoming Terminal 2 at KIA ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As one enters the sprawling second terminal at KIA of 2,55,661 square metres, it is a different feeling standing under the exquisite lights, and 6 lakh plants including 3,600 species whose age ranges between 6 days and 800 years. It feels like being surrounded by a lush garden.

Among the flowers are 100 varieties of lillies and 96 lotus species. The plants can be spotted on the massive bell structures above and as hanging and vertical gardens all around living up to its billing as ‘terminal inside a garden’.

At the entrance of the terminal, a huge sculpture of Garuda, Lord Vishnu’s vehicle, surrounded by 14 figurines occupies centre stage. Around  923 km of engineered bamboo, which is long lasting and fire resistant, have been used to cool the environment, and it will also save 24.9 per cent of energy through solar panels and sky lighting. Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture is exhibited by 60 artworks are on display by 43 artists. 

TERMINAL TO BE OPERATIONAL IN TWO MONTHS: BIAL MD
CEO and MD of BIAL, Hari Marar claimed that the second terminal will become operational in 1.5 to 2 months as some works are pending. However, some works appear to have been done in haste in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration.

During his presentation, he said that utilities, power and water arrangements too had to be readied. “We have now increased the number of lanes which used to run between the airport and the city to 5+5 lanes. The capacity we inside the airport can now handle the rush for the next decade,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KIA second terminal
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp