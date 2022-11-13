Home Cities Bengaluru

Revised timetable for NEET PG out

The deadline to report to their allotted colleges is November 19.

Published: 13th November 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

entrance test, students

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) revised the timetable for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduation (NEET PG). PG dental candidates have to submit their original documents for verification by November 13, while earlier the deadline was on November 15. Modifications to choices can be done for Medical and Dental courses till 10am on November 15.

Meanwhile, seat allotment for round 2 of counselling will be announced on November 16 instead of 17, with the last date to pay fees on November 18. The deadline to report to their allotted colleges is November 19.

The revisions come following a notice issued by the Supreme Court after delays in counselling in several states, ordering 11 states, including Karnataka, to finish the round 2 counselling by November 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET PG KEA Entrance Test
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp