Revised timetable for NEET PG out

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) revised the timetable for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduation (NEET PG). PG dental candidates have to submit their original documents for verification by November 13, while earlier the deadline was on November 15. Modifications to choices can be done for Medical and Dental courses till 10am on November 15.

Meanwhile, seat allotment for round 2 of counselling will be announced on November 16 instead of 17, with the last date to pay fees on November 18. The deadline to report to their allotted colleges is November 19.

The revisions come following a notice issued by the Supreme Court after delays in counselling in several states, ordering 11 states, including Karnataka, to finish the round 2 counselling by November 16.

