Alert bus conductor helps nab thieves in Karnataka

In an incident on July 10, two passengers on board the KSRTC Club Class Volvo bus from Bengaluru to Mangaluru had got down near Belthangady, claiming that they had to relieve themselves.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two notorious thieves have landed behind bars after they boarded a KSRTC bus in which they committed a theft four months ago. The alert bus conductor was able to identify them leading to their capture on Saturday night.

In an incident on July 10, two passengers on board the KSRTC Club Class Volvo bus from Bengaluru to Mangaluru had got down near Belthangady, claiming that they had to relieve themselves. As they did not return even after 20 minutes, the conductor, Ashok Jadhav, reported the matter to his unit and asked the passengers to check their belongings. It was found that gold and cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh belonging to a woman passenger was missing. A complaint was lodged at the Kadri police station in this regard.

“As the suspicion was on the two passengers, their details were checked on the KSRTC Awatar booking application and it was found that they had frequently booked seats on Club Class Volvo buses. Information was provided to passengers who had travelled on the same bus and had complained of theft. On Saturday night, Jadhav was verifying the trip sheet on a Mangaluru-bound bus and found two passengers who had come early and were sitting inside the bus.

As they were observing the movement of other passengers, Jadhav went close to them and identified them as the same passengers who had committed theft four months ago. Without giving any hint to them, Jadhav alerted his senior officials and the two suspects were caught and handed over to Upparpet police,” a KSRTC official said.

Senior officials of the KSRTC have lauded the alertness of conductor Jadhav.

Driver averts tragedy as bus catches fire near Hubballi
Dharwad: An alert private bus driver saved lives of 30 passengers when the bus caught fire after a rear tyre burst. The incident took place on Sunday early morning on Karwar Road just a few kilometers away from Hubballi city. Police sources said that the bus that started from Pune was heading towards Udupi and while passing through Hubballi around 2 am, a tire exploded and the bus caught fire. The driver immediately slowed down the bus and the passengers alighted. Soon, the fire department was pressed into service and the personnel doused the fire. ENS    

