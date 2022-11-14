An anime twist to a videogame

Home Cities Bengaluru

But I am getting ahead of myself. I hardly knew what to expect of P5R when I first started playing it; I haven’t played any of the previous games in the series at all.

Published: 14th November 2022

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Persona 5 Royal feels like an anime mega-serial in a video game format, and I have probably only managed to finish 30 episodes at the time of reviewing the game. With the gameplay extending over a hundred hours, the game does cover a lot of story. Persona 5 Royal has a painstaking amount of narration over each dialogue and interaction, including elaborate cut-scenes (there’s one every two minutes almost!).

P5R is a quintessential Japanese role-playing game. The underlying philosophy of the game's story involves regular people adopting psychological personas — shuttling between the real world and a fantasy universe. P5R is situated in fictional Tokyo, and I fall into the universe as a "Phantom Thief" with a sordid past. After an initial action-packed tutorial, I start searching for context. I learn that I was a young student in a new school. Circumstances throw me into having a double-life, and I moonlight as a powerful Thief that overcomes the corruption in the hearts of people.

The gameplay involves a lot of exploration, and combat. And the combat is as straightforward as it gets in most RPGs: it evolves as I level up, learn and master new skills, and overcome new enemies. I didn’t care much about the actual combat-based aspect of the gameplay itself, but I do appreciate the excellent job the game does intermingling the past and the present, the fantasy world and real-life. I love the anime art-style. I like the game’s menus, the little achievements I get at the end of the battle. I like that I must take extra efforts to befriend other characters, and that I can develop my own odd lifestyle routine within the game. It gives a detailed simulated insight into the life of a normal student who has a weird side job that involves defeating monsters. P5R took a lot of effort to make, and it shows.

Persona 5 first released in 2017 for the PlayStation. The definitive edition of Persona 5 Royal is relevant this month because they launched a console port, making it available on the Switch, Windows, Xbox.

