Home Cities Bengaluru

Customers ask for more saagu, bash up hotelier in Karnataka

The three immediately picked up a fight with the hotel employees.

Published: 14th November 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old hotelier was brutally attacked by three customers after one of them asked for more ‘saagu’ (gravy) while eating rotis.

The eatery SLV Hotel is located at Immadihalli in Whitefield, and is a self-service hotel. The incident happened between 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm on Wednesday. One of the staffers told the accused to go and take the ‘saagu’ from the counter. 

The three immediately picked up a fight with the hotel employees. When the hotel owner, D Venkata Subbaiah, intervened, the accused beat him with a plastic bucket, a stool and other items. Subbaiah filed a complaint with the Whitefield police on Thursday. 

“I had to be hospitalised. After getting discharged, I am presently at home. One of the accused has been identified as Jeevan. He was accompanied by two others. All the three initially picked up a fight with my staff Sharapath,” Subbaiah told TNSE. After the assault, the trio escaped, Subbaiah said, adding that they even damaged a vehicle that belonged to the hotel.

“Jeevan is a local resident and a small-time businessman. There have been similar complaints against him even before. Search is on for the three accused,” said the police. A case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the three accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp