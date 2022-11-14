Customers ask for more saagu, bash up hotelier in Karnataka

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old hotelier was brutally attacked by three customers after one of them asked for more ‘saagu’ (gravy) while eating rotis.

The eatery SLV Hotel is located at Immadihalli in Whitefield, and is a self-service hotel. The incident happened between 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm on Wednesday. One of the staffers told the accused to go and take the ‘saagu’ from the counter.

The three immediately picked up a fight with the hotel employees. When the hotel owner, D Venkata Subbaiah, intervened, the accused beat him with a plastic bucket, a stool and other items. Subbaiah filed a complaint with the Whitefield police on Thursday.

“I had to be hospitalised. After getting discharged, I am presently at home. One of the accused has been identified as Jeevan. He was accompanied by two others. All the three initially picked up a fight with my staff Sharapath,” Subbaiah told TNSE. After the assault, the trio escaped, Subbaiah said, adding that they even damaged a vehicle that belonged to the hotel.

“Jeevan is a local resident and a small-time businessman. There have been similar complaints against him even before. Search is on for the three accused,” said the police. A case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the three accused.

