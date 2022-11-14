Drive against SWD encroachments stopped on pretext of ‘resurvey’: Experts

Home Cities Bengaluru

Commenting on the development, urban expert Ashwin Mahesh held both the BBMP and the Revenue Department as responsible for the  encroachment.

By Mohammed Yacoob
BENGALURU: The BBMP’s act of moving bulldozers against a ‘storm water drain’ lake and buffer encroachments has once again come under the scanner as officials have stopped the drive over the last few weeks, reportedly on the pretext of ‘resurvey’.

When the drive commenced two months ago, following the Mahadevapura zone facing the wrath of flash floods, many termed the BBMP drive as only a ‘knee jerk’ reaction, claiming that only few small property-owners would be targeted.

Ashok Mruthyunjaya, a resident and activist from Mahadevpura, alleged, “There was a marking on big properties like EcoSpace and others, but the Palike only moved its bulldozers on sections where the poor stay. The local MLA should take responsibility, but he failed to show the willingness to release bulldozers against bigger encroachers. The law should treat everyone equally.” Another resident from Varthur, Jagadish Reddy, claimed that the drive will be abandoned soon and big encroachers will be spared. “Big drains measuring over 40 feet were encroached in Varthur. No action has been taken and during next year’s monsoon, there could be flooding again,” Reddy mentioned.

Commenting on the development, urban expert Ashwin Mahesh held both the BBMP and the Revenue Department as responsible for the  encroachment. “The revenue department behaves as if it has no tools, no equipment and no knowledge of different survey numbers. The BBMP also displays a similar attitude,” said Mahesh, adding, “The delay shows that the ‘Sarkar’ is neither willing to do its duty nor involving citizens in resolving the issue.”

BBMP responds
The top officials of the BBMP defended and said that the drive was not abandoned, and officials are engaged in ‘resurvey’

“About 60 properties are in the list. Thirty-odd owners obtained a court stay. Resurvey is being done and waiting for the Tahsildar’s hearing  to be completed and orders to resume the drive,” said Dr Trilok Chandra, Mahadevapura Zone In-charge Commissioner, BBMP. Going a step further, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the priority and drive now is to complete the pothole filling exercise.

