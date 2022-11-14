Karnataka High Court: DC can appoint advocate in SC/ST Act 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules provides powers to deputy commissioners to appoint eminent senior advocates to defend downtrodden people to prosecute cases against the upper caste people effectively in courts, said Karnataka High Court. Justice K Natarajan passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by MC Cheriyan and three others from Chikkamagaluru. They questioned the appointment of an advocate as special prosecutor by the deputy commissioner in April 2021. The court said the appointment of an advocate at the request of the victim is against the SC/ST Act and Rules. Also, it cannot be misunderstood that the government is burdened by spending more money on the advocate fee when the state itself wants to safeguard the interest of the members of the SC/ST category from harassment as well as atrocities.