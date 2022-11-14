Reliance Retail told to pay up Rs 7,000 to customer for billing carry bag

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) had to cough up Rs 7,024.90 paise in all to a customer for charging Rs 24.90 paise for a carry bag, without informing him before purchase of goods that the carry bag will not be provided free of cost.

The Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed RRL to pay Rs 5,000 compensation to C Ravikiran, an advocate from Nandini Layout, and a refund of Rs 24.90 paise collected for the carry bag.

The Commission, comprising president M Shobha and members Renukadevi Deshpande and H Janardhan, said the complainant is entitled to litigation expenses of Rs 2,000 only, as he is a practicing advocate and filed the complaint on his own.

Observing that the consumer has the right to know that there will be additional cost for carry bags, before making a selection of goods for purchase from the retail outlet, the consumer commission said that levying additional cost for carry bags without notifying the customers before purchase, is unfair and indisciplined.

This order was passed ex-parte as RRL did not appear before the Commission, despite issue of notice.

Ravikiran and his wife purchased a few groceries and other household items at Reliance Smart Point in July 2022, and the amount was paid through credit card. As he could not carry the 23 items, he requested for a carry bag at the time of billing. The person at the cash counter refused to give the carry bag and told him to pay Rs 24.90 for it.

To his surprise, he noticed while exiting the shop that he had been charged in the bill for the carry bag also. When he protested, the staff created a scene which caused him embarrassment. Ravikiran moved the Commission, contending that malls must provide free carry bags as an intrinsic part of the customers’ satisfaction criteria, which has been time and again pointed out by several consumer forums and state commissions. Moreover, it is a criteria under the Consumer Protection Act, he argued.

