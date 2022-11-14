Sunday-funday in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Damp weather, an occasional sprinkling of rain and a lot of joyous celebrations. This was the picture at Cubbon Park on Sunday. On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava month and Children’s Day, the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association (CPWA) along with the Horticulture Department organised an eventful celebration. The aim of the event was to promote Kannada and preserve the city’s traditions and heritage.

“Most people who frequent Cubbon Park nowadays don’t speak Kannada. People are forgetting the language. We want to promote Kannada among the people who’ve come to the city and save the language,” says Umesh Kumar, lawyer and president of Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association. Kumar says the CPWA has been celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava through an event like this for more than a decade now and that the decision to also celebrate Children’s Day was taken a few years after the initial event.

“A few years after we started this event, the government started what was then called as ‘Makkala Habba’ to celebrate Children’s Day. However, after just a few years it stopped. But we took up that tradition and continued it along with Kannada Rajyotsava,” he explains, adding that over 160 children from across the city attended the celebration.

The event featured activities such as Janapada games, a magic show and dance performances -- all for children. However, the highlight of the event was the rangoli competition, in which over 120 people participated, drawing various designs using flowers, seeds and sand. The competition, Kumar says, helps keep the tradition alive and encourage more people to take up the art.

“Bengalureans are forgetting how to draw rangolis, instead they are using pre-made stickers during festivals. With this competition, we are hoping that changes,” he shares, adding that three winners, one from flower, seed and sand category each were awarded with gold medals.

