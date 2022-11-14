Home Cities Bengaluru

Work on bad stretch of Varthur Tank Bund Road nears completion  

Residents had raised concerns regarding potholes and dust on the 1.3-km patch

Published: 14th November 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 10:06 AM

Motorists ply on the Varthur Tank Bund Road, which is undergoing repairs | EXPRESS

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 1.3-km stretch of the Varthur Tank Bund Road, between Varthuru village and Ramagondanahalli, near Whitefield Main Road, is expected to be completed by December 2022.  According to officials of BBMP Road Infrastructure in Mahadevpura Zone, the main stretch, which is a gateway to Varthur and Gunjur, was filled with potholes and dust, and was posing hazard to motorists.  

Residents had raised concerns in the past, urging the Palike to fix the road, since the stretch had overtime only become worse, especially during the peak hours, but the combined project got delayed due to the monsoon. Now, with one side of the main carriageway completed and another one getting ready, engineers are hopeful that project will be completed by December.

“We had first completed two bridges on the edge of Varthur Kodi at Ramagondanahalli and near the Varthur village entrance. After the main carriageway, BBMP will also put in place a service road. The total cost of the project is Rs 36 crore, and by January, motorists can expect a hassle-free ride on this stretch, which is being executed by PJB Engineering Private Limited.” said Jayashankar Reddy, Executive Engineer, Road Infrastructure, BBMP.

The official also added that earlier, this stretch had curves and turns, which is now being developed into one straight route, and the motorists can reach Gunjur, Sarjapura, and connect to Anekal and Electronics City.

The traffic police, who had a tough time managing traffic on this stretch, are now breathing a sigh of relief, as vehicles are allowed on one side of the developed main carriageway. “I had recently joined Whitefield Traffic Police Station and noticed potholes here. But now that one side of a new carriageway is open to motorists since the last 15 days, managing traffic has become stress-free.

Earlier, the vehicles, especially school buses, used to move slowly near the tank bund road, resulting in overall slow movement of traffic. Now this issue has been addressed,” said Shivarajkumar Angadi, Traffic Sub-Inspector, Whitefield Traffic Police Station.

