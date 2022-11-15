AD GP-rank officer to handle Bengaluru traffic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move to give more emphasis on managing traffic in Bengaluru city in a better way, the state government has upgraded the post of Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to Special Commissioner (Traffic) and has posted an officer of the rank of ADGP. ADGP M Abdulla Saleem, who was ADGP (Administration), is transferred and posted as the Special Commissioner (Traffic). For the first time, Bengaluru Traffic Police will get an ADGP rank officer as its head and now the city will have two officers of the same rank. City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy is also an ADGP rank officer.

Saleem has served in B’luru in various posts

Earlier, IGP or DIG rank officers were given the responsibility of overseeing traffic management. It is said that the government decided to post a senior officer to the post effectively decongest the roads of the state capital. Saleem, in particular, has served in Bengaluru city in various capacities including that of the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic). DIG B R Ravikanthe Gowda, who was Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), is transferred to the CID and is replaced by SP M N Anucheth, who was in the CID. The government has also transferred several IPS officers.

CID ADGP Umesh Kumar will be replacing Saleem as ADGP (Administration), while Western Range IGP Devajyoti Ray is posted as IGP, Grievances & Human Rights, which was vacant. DIG Raman Gupta, who was Joint Commissioner of Police (Crimes), Bengaluru city, has been transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), Bengaluru city, which was lying vacant. He is replaced by DCP (Crimes-1), Bengaluru city, Sharanappa S D in the downgraded post.

DIG B S Lokesh Kumar, who was in the Internal Security Division, is posted as DIG of the Ballari range in the downgraded post. Mysuru city police commissioner Dr Chandragupta has been posted as DIG, Western Range, Mangaluru in the downgraded post, replacing Devajyoti Ray, while SP B Ramesh, who was in the CID, has been transferred as Mysuru city police commissioner in the downgraded post. SP Ravi D Channannavar, who was in CID, has been posted as Managing Director, KEONICS.

