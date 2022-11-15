Home Cities Bengaluru

AD GP-rank officer to handle Bengaluru traffic

He is replaced by DCP (Crimes-1), Bengaluru city, Sharanappa S D in the downgraded post.

Published: 15th November 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru traffic

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move to give more emphasis on managing traffic in Bengaluru city in a better way, the state government has upgraded the post of Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to Special Commissioner (Traffic) and has posted an officer of the rank of ADGP. ADGP M Abdulla Saleem, who was ADGP (Administration), is transferred and posted as the Special Commissioner (Traffic). For the first time, Bengaluru Traffic Police will get an ADGP rank officer as its head and now the city will have two officers of the same rank. City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy is also an ADGP rank officer.

Saleem has served in B’luru in various posts

Earlier, IGP or DIG rank officers were given the responsibility of overseeing traffic management. It is said that the government decided to post a senior officer to the post effectively decongest the roads of the state capital. Saleem, in particular, has served in Bengaluru city in various capacities including that of the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic). DIG B R Ravikanthe Gowda, who was Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), is transferred to the CID and is replaced by SP M N Anucheth, who was in the CID. The government has also transferred several IPS officers.

CID ADGP Umesh Kumar will be replacing Saleem as ADGP (Administration), while Western Range IGP Devajyoti Ray is posted as IGP, Grievances & Human Rights, which was vacant. DIG Raman Gupta, who was Joint Commissioner of Police (Crimes), Bengaluru city, has been transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), Bengaluru city, which was lying vacant. He is replaced by DCP (Crimes-1), Bengaluru city, Sharanappa S D in the downgraded post.

DIG B S Lokesh Kumar, who was in the Internal Security Division, is posted as DIG of the Ballari range in the downgraded post. Mysuru city police commissioner Dr Chandragupta has been posted as DIG, Western Range, Mangaluru in the downgraded post, replacing Devajyoti Ray, while SP B Ramesh, who was in the CID, has been transferred as Mysuru city police commissioner in the downgraded post. SP Ravi D Channannavar, who was in CID, has been posted as Managing Director, KEONICS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru traffic
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp