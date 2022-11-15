Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru to be major contributor to private defence business

The city also has a lot of defence sector undertakings.

Published: 15th November 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar with Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen BS Raju at the inauguration of the second RTN-B of Army Design Bureau, at ASC Centre & College in Bengaluru on Monday.

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Indian defence sector moving towards ‘indigenous modernisation’, Bengaluru stands to contribute in a major way towards this objective, thanks to its position as a technology hub.

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen B S Raju on Monday said the Indian Army is gearing up for a major modernisation drive over the next decade, and Bengaluru has great potential to contribute in this realm. “We still have some way to go before we can call ourselves a reasonable power in the defence manufacturing space. The Indian Army is gearing up for major modernisation in the next 10-15 years, specifically ‘indigenous modernisation’. This process will involve a large number of upgrades to our existing platforms, as well as purchase of new state-of-the-art equipment,” he said. 

Speaking at the inauguration of the Regional Technology Node - Bengaluru (RTN-B), which is the second such node to be established by the Army Design Bureau in the country, Lt Gen Raju said, “The primary task of the Army Design Bureau is to engage and collaborate with industry and academia to ensure full visibility of what the Army needs, to get a full understanding of what the industry is capable of, and to bring these two capabilities together to achieve what we need.

We realise there is far-greater potential in Bengaluru, which has become a hub for engineering colleges and other academic institutions, as well as for private manufacturers. The city also has a lot of defence sector undertakings. There is a beautiful ecosystem here and there is a need to harvest it.”

Meanwhile, the node will act as a way for private Bengaluru-based defence companies and startups, as well as academia, to engage with the Army in developing products. Lt Gen Raju said there is strong emphasis on self-reliance in the country, since this is what will contribute to India’s comprehensive power. “I am confident that this will allow the private sector to dive into the defence ecosystem, especially as the opportunities are immense.

The Indian Army has already identified the technologies that are required for its future development, and accelerating this process is of immediate priority. For this, we need active participation from the private sector,” he said. In this regard, he added that the Army has already identified over 20 products, each with a value of Rs 200-300 crore. 

