Day after BBMP tars road, it is dug up again 

Residents allege lack of coordination between agencies, BWSSB denies role

Published: 15th November 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 04:02 PM

Workers dig part of a newly tarred road in Vinayaka Nagar in Bengaluru. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Vinayaka Nagar in Mahadevapura were left in the lurch after a newly tarred ward road was dug up just within 48 hours after the roads were fixed. The development has once again reflected the poor coordination between civic agencies in the IT capital.

According to Manoj Kumar, a resident, two roads in Vinayaka Nagar were tarred on November 10. However, the very next day, one of them was dug up again. “I went and asked the labourers and the supervisor about digging the new road. They claimed it was for water connection work,” said Kumar.

Manoj added that the road was in a bad condition from the last one year, as the BBMP had not tarred it, and when it did, it was dug open on either side once again.

Also, a video clip has gone viral, where residents are seen criticising both the BBMP and BWSSB, for 
their alleged lack of coordination.

While the residents suspect it to be a lack of coordination between the two civic agencies, the water board denied digging the road. “We have not done it. It looks like someone else has... perhaps a private borewell connection,” said Venu Gopal, Executive Engineer, BWSSB.

BBMP Ward Engineer from Varthur, Venkatesh, claimed ignorance about the road-digging work, and stated that no permission was given. “We don’t know who is digging the newly-tarred road. I will go and check it. Earlier too, people have dug up roads without our permission and were slapped with BBMP notices,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zonal In-charge Commissioner Dr Trilok Chandra has warned that action will be initiated against anyone caught ‘spoiling’ BBMP roads, and even if the BWSSB or any other agency has done it without following rules or taking permission, those responsible will be pulled up.

