Five kids awarded for bravery

The four girls and one boy were honoured at the Children’s Day State Awards Ceremony on Monday. 

Published: 15th November 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Keerthi Vivek, Namrata, Kavya Bhaskar Hegde, Koushalya Hegade and Prarthana with the bravery awards they received at a Children’s Day programme at Bal Bhavan on Monday | SHASHIDHAR BYRAPPA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five children were awarded for their bravery by the Department of Women and Child Development, on the occasion of Children’s Day, at Bal Bhavan. All the five hail from rural backgrounds, and were conferred the Hoysala and Keladi Chennamma Bravery Awards for displaying various acts of bravery over the last year. 

The awards are bestowed by the department on children who have shown commitment towards the rescue of others in dangerous circumstances. The four girls and one boy were honoured at the Children’s Day State Awards Ceremony on Monday. 

On November 6, 2021, Namrata, from Madikeri, had saved a senior citizen from drowning in a lake on her way home from school. Prarthana, from Shivamogga, had saved her brother’s life after he was electrocuted by a TV switch board at their home on November 7, 2021. 

Koushalya Hegade, from Siddapura, saved her father following an accident. After their car overturned, she made her way to a nearby village to call for help, as her father had suffered severe injury. Keerthi Vivek, from Davanagere, also endured a similar ordeal, when his family car fell into a trench, jamming all its doors.

He used a metal water bottle to smash a car window, and was able to pull his sister and parents to safety, following which he called for help. Kavya Bhaskar Hegde, from Chikkamagaluru, was on her way home when she found an elderly woman lying on a railway track, and rushed in to save her after she saw a train approaching. The five children were also presented a cash prize of Rs 10,000. 

The ceremony included awards distributed to four organisations and four individuals for their services rendered in the field of children’s welfare.

