Hope within us

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When interactive artist Marco Santini asked people on the streets of New York if they were inclusive, most people were taken aback. Like our Western counterparts, such has been the case in India as well.

A quick glance at our country’s pop culture can tell us that the representation of specially-abled citizens always comes in the ‘hero’ form. An instance where someone with disabilities overcame insurmountable odds. While many are quick to accept this as representation, some would argue it is not the case.

Marco Santini

Portraying a specially-abled person as a regular, common citizen might just do the trick. The India Inclusion Summit (IIS) has been incredibly helpful in normalising the image of specially-abled folks in Indian society. Now in its 10th year, the event was held at the Radisson Blu in Marathahalli with many in attendance.

Santini, who flew in from New York to attend the IIS, was also invited to paint at the United Nations General Assembly in 2019. He believes art can be a powerful tool to create social change. “Personally, I feel art and culture are really tied together and can really influence one another. I created a love logo where it contains the word ‘love’ in over 80 different languages. In it, I have tried to promote my message of positivity. You can see that Turkish and Armenian, languages of two countries who have historically been hostile to one another, are next to each other, same for Russian and Ukrainian,” he shares.

When author Samhita Arni was invited to give a talk at the event, she felt a strangeness overcome her. “I dealt with a learning disability in my formative years, and such topics can be a little difficult to talk about. As a writer, I feel we can help increase the representation specially-abled people in our society in two ways. One is to have characters that are going through such difficulties in their lives. But the other part is thinking about what inclusion means in terms of literature. Do we only show the superheroes? But that is not most people’s reality. We need to understand what heroism is. Stories of surviving and thriving in life can be heroic as well,” says Arni.

On September 15, 2018, in a freak bus accident on the way to Puducherry, Rishi Krishna lost his right arm. At IIS, he had come to share his story of co-founding Symbionic, an assistive technology startup that aims to enable the lives of one million amputees in India by providing cost-effective bionic arms. “Our company officially started in 2019. We decided to start this to ease the lives of amputees in the country.

Bionic arms can cost as high as `50 lakh, we offer them at one-tenth the price. The reason behind this is that every part of a bionic arm is designed and manufactured by us. From its censor system to its electronics,” says Krishna, who adds that the idea for the company was inspired by the anime and

manga Fullmetal Alchemist.

BENGALURU: When interactive artist Marco Santini asked people on the streets of New York if they were inclusive, most people were taken aback. Like our Western counterparts, such has been the case in India as well. A quick glance at our country’s pop culture can tell us that the representation of specially-abled citizens always comes in the ‘hero’ form. An instance where someone with disabilities overcame insurmountable odds. While many are quick to accept this as representation, some would argue it is not the case. Marco SantiniPortraying a specially-abled person as a regular, common citizen might just do the trick. The India Inclusion Summit (IIS) has been incredibly helpful in normalising the image of specially-abled folks in Indian society. Now in its 10th year, the event was held at the Radisson Blu in Marathahalli with many in attendance. Santini, who flew in from New York to attend the IIS, was also invited to paint at the United Nations General Assembly in 2019. He believes art can be a powerful tool to create social change. “Personally, I feel art and culture are really tied together and can really influence one another. I created a love logo where it contains the word ‘love’ in over 80 different languages. In it, I have tried to promote my message of positivity. You can see that Turkish and Armenian, languages of two countries who have historically been hostile to one another, are next to each other, same for Russian and Ukrainian,” he shares. When author Samhita Arni was invited to give a talk at the event, she felt a strangeness overcome her. “I dealt with a learning disability in my formative years, and such topics can be a little difficult to talk about. As a writer, I feel we can help increase the representation specially-abled people in our society in two ways. One is to have characters that are going through such difficulties in their lives. But the other part is thinking about what inclusion means in terms of literature. Do we only show the superheroes? But that is not most people’s reality. We need to understand what heroism is. Stories of surviving and thriving in life can be heroic as well,” says Arni. On September 15, 2018, in a freak bus accident on the way to Puducherry, Rishi Krishna lost his right arm. At IIS, he had come to share his story of co-founding Symbionic, an assistive technology startup that aims to enable the lives of one million amputees in India by providing cost-effective bionic arms. “Our company officially started in 2019. We decided to start this to ease the lives of amputees in the country. Bionic arms can cost as high as `50 lakh, we offer them at one-tenth the price. The reason behind this is that every part of a bionic arm is designed and manufactured by us. From its censor system to its electronics,” says Krishna, who adds that the idea for the company was inspired by the anime and manga Fullmetal Alchemist.