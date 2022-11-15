Home Cities Bengaluru

Kempegowda statue will be open to all visitors soon

The minister asserted that no fees will be collected from those visiting the statue, and added that lighting arrangements are also being made at the venue to make it more attractive during the night.

The statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru weighs 218 tonnes (98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel). (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT-BT Minister and vice-chairman of Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said special arrangements will be provided for visitors keen to see the 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at the Bengaluru airport.

Meeting officials on Monday, Narayan said that since the number of visitors to see the statue is increasing, and following news that the visitors were not allowed in, it has been decided that special arrangements will be made in this regard. 

He said that since work related to the development of the Kempegowda Theme Park is still under way, it has been decided that visitors will be facilitated to reach the statue from the IOC fuel station-side. “Parking facilities for the public would be provided for a maximum of 80 vehicles behind the fuel station, which would be made available in a week. 

Each visitor is allowed to stay at the spot for 30 minutes. The arrangements being made at the moment are temporary, while more of such facilities will be put in place after work on the theme park is completed,” 
he said.

The minister asserted that no fees will be collected from those visiting the statue, and added that lighting arrangements are also being made at the venue to make it more attractive during the night.

