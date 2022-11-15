Home Cities Bengaluru

Last date to submit CLAT application is November 18

The test is scheduled to be held on December 18.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The last date for submission of online applications for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 has been extended.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) announced that the last date for submitting online applications for CLAT 2023 has been extended till November 18 at 11.59 pm. Previously, the same deadline was November 13. Applications had opened on August 8, 2022. According to sources within CNLU, the extension had been given as a result of demands from law aspirants, who had sought the same citing several difficulties.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for seeking admission into undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by various National Law Universities in the country. The test is scheduled to be held on December 18.

