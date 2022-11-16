Home Cities Bengaluru

Another pothole-filling deadline goes by, one more date set

Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath contended that since it was rainy weather for the last four days, they were not able to meet the earlier deadline.

Published: 16th November 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Residents take part in a candlelight vigil in memory of a bike rider who died in a pothole-related accident recently | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has once again missed its pothole-filling deadline and set a new one of November 19. Earlier, the date was set at November 15.

Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath contended that since it was rainy weather for the last four days, they were not able to meet the earlier deadline. “The target of filling potholes will be met by November 19,” he said at a press conference at the BBMP headquarters on Tuesday. 

In May, the civic body had identified 33,000 potholes across the city. Of these, 32,000 have been filled, Girinath said adding that if there are ‘dry days’ for a day or two, the remaining 1,000 potholes will be covered. 

The Palike is preparing to declare roads pothole free zone wise soon, he said. On a 35-year-old biker in Rajajinagar dying after his two-wheeler reportedly skid on the road on Monday, he said, “We inspected the spot and it was not due to a pothole.” The departments concerned will take note of this and the police will submit an investigation report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP pothole
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp