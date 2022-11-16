Another pothole-filling deadline goes by, one more date set

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has once again missed its pothole-filling deadline and set a new one of November 19. Earlier, the date was set at November 15.

Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath contended that since it was rainy weather for the last four days, they were not able to meet the earlier deadline. “The target of filling potholes will be met by November 19,” he said at a press conference at the BBMP headquarters on Tuesday.

In May, the civic body had identified 33,000 potholes across the city. Of these, 32,000 have been filled, Girinath said adding that if there are ‘dry days’ for a day or two, the remaining 1,000 potholes will be covered.

The Palike is preparing to declare roads pothole free zone wise soon, he said. On a 35-year-old biker in Rajajinagar dying after his two-wheeler reportedly skid on the road on Monday, he said, “We inspected the spot and it was not due to a pothole.” The departments concerned will take note of this and the police will submit an investigation report.

