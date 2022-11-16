BDA to go in for third round of tendering for Dr K Shivarama Karanth Layout

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five out of the nine packages to create civic utilities in the Bangalore Development Authority's upcoming Dr K Shivarama Karanth Layout will go in for a third round of tendering shortly as only single bidders have made the cut in the technical round of the tendering process. The total cost of these five packages works out to nearly Rs 1233 crore.

A top BDA source said, "Single bids can be accepted only under exceptional circumstances. Hence, these five packages, Package, 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 will now be retendered."

The nine packages which will individually cover the nine sectors in the layout had been totally tendered for a cost of Rs 2,475 crore on October 11.

These are the approximate costs of the packages that will be retendered: Rs 267.77 crore (P1); Rs 224.79 crore (P3); Rs 212.16 crore (P4), Rs 273.62 crore (P5) and Rs 254.65 crore (P6).

The formation of sites, construction of roads, roadside drains, cross drainage works, stormwater drains, rainwater harvesting, protection works including water supply, UGD and electrical works are covered in each of the packages.

The source said, "There was more than one bid for them actually when they were first opened. One package had two and another even had three bids. However, due to non-submission of required technical documents, their bids were rejected in the technical round. Hence, we will go for the third round for these sectors."

"In the case of the other four packages, the firms that have cleared the technical round will have to clear the financial round next. The process is on and will be completed in a week's time," the source said.

The first round of tendering was done on March 22 this year and it got poor response. The second tender was called for on October 11 and the third one is now set to follow.

The Supreme Court had initially ordered the completion of the tendering process by September end and this could not be met and an extension was sought by BDA. It also asked the Justice AV Chandrashekhar Committee to supervise the layout formation.

The formation of the Layout at a revised cost of Rs 5337 crore was approved by the State government in July this year. The layout will be BDA's second biggest, and 28000 sites will be readied on 3546 acres and 12 guntas. It will extend across 17 villages, between Doddaballapur and Hesaraghatta in North Bengaluru.

