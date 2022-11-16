Buzz around bamboo

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-anticipated terminal 2 at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was recently inaugurated. Amid the glitz and glam of the inaugural ceremony, only a few know that a large part of the terminal is constructed out of engineered bamboo. Neelam Manjunath, a city-based architect, scientist and activist was also involved in the design and building of T2 at KIA.

Known for her use of low-energy materials and technology in numerous projects across the world, Manjunath has been working with bamboo for more than two decades now. One of the lead speakers at the Latitude Southern Regional Conference, organised recently in the city by the Indian Institute of Architects, Manjunath says, “I’ve been looking for different kinds of materials, building systems, technologies, which would make a building work without much energy.”

Manjunath, who took keen interest in sustainable materials and building practices as early as her college days, first started working with bamboo in 1999, when she was asked to remodel a dilapidated brick building in Raj Bhavan at the request of the then Karnataka governor V S Ramadevi. Despite earning little to nothing from the job, Manjunath took up the project to showcase what can be achieved with bamboo.

As India hurtles towards becoming the most populous country in the world within the next decade, Manjunath believes bamboo will be key to the country’s ongoing housing crisis. “It’s impossible to make enough houses for the masses, built out of cement and steel, because these materials are non-renewable and will run out eventually,” she says, adding,

“We are the second largest producer of bamboo in the world. It grows very fast. The material doesn’t require extensive machinery, so it’s relatively easy to build. But the biggest factor for bamboo is its energy balance. Concrete and steel require an astonishing amount of energy, just to produce and offer no ambience benefits unlike bamboo.”

