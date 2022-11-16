Home Cities Bengaluru

HAL hands over 16th ALH Mk III to Coast Guard

ALH Mk III is indigenously designed, developed and produced by HAL . So far more than 330 AL Hs have been produced.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

HAL CMD CB Ananthakrishnan hands over a model of ALH (Mk-III, Maritime role) to DG Coast Guard V S Pathania in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Tuesday handed over the last of the 16 ALHs (Mk-III, Maritime role) contracted with the Indian Coast Guard at a programme here today to DG Coast Guard VS Pathania. It also got the letter of intent for nine more from the Indian Coast Guard.

“Despite Covid-19, HAL delivered all the helicopters at the shortest time with seamless production activities and this allows us to strengthen India’s Maritime security,” said DG Coast Guard VS Pathania.

The Coast Guard had signed a contract with HAL for supply of 16 AL H Mk III in March 2017. CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL said the unique feature of the contract has been the Performance Based Logistics (PBL) – the one stop solution for maintenance of these helicopters by HAL .

“This will serve as a benchmark for all our future contracts and boost our resolve to work with private partners to speed up the work in the interest of all our customers and strengthen Make-in-India activities in the defence eco-system,” he added. ALH Mk III is indigenously designed, developed and produced by HAL . So far more than 330 AL Hs have been produced.

