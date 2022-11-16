‘I’m still not confident on stage’

Dese Gowda By

BENGALURU: More than four decades after her tragic passing, iconic Kannada actor Kalpana – known for her immaculate sense of fashion, and complex and often tragic roles – still serves as an icon of women empowerment. Over the years, the life and death of the ‘evergreen actor’ has been retold in several mediums, with the latest attempt being a play based on author Ravi Belegere’s book Kalpana Vilasa. It was performed earlier this month at Ravindra Kalakshetra.

Veteran Kannada actor Bhavana Ramanna took up the challenge of portraying Kalpana in her debut theatre performance. A recipient of multiple state awards, Ramanna says portraying ‘Minugutaare’ on stage was a painful and arduous experience with the depressing script taking a toll on her emotional state. “When I first read the script ahead of rehearsals, I was too disturbed. I thought of calling off the whole thing, thinking maybe it wasn’t the right thing for me.

But then, I slowly realised that I was connecting with the story too much and had to detach myself from it. Despite a lot of dilemma, I managed to get through it,” shares Ramanna, adding that she had to make a conscious effort to not imitate Kalpana and at the same time ensure that her performance would be respectful to the late actor’s memory.

Ramanna grew up admiring the late actor which is why she took up the role as a tribute. “The persona that Kalpana reflected on screen stands out even now. She was always graceful in the characters she portrayed. Her iconic roles are still fresh in those who watched her growing up,” she shares.

After nearly two decades in the film industry, Ramanna never anticipated acting on stage. The vastly different mediums required her to make several changes to her approach. “I have always tried to ensure that my body language doesn’t seep into my roles. But in theatre, body language is crucial. Without creative cinematography, sound effects and more to supplement efforts, you’ll need to do more to connect with the audience,” she explains, adding that she would frequently forget to face the audience during rehearsals and found it difficult to go through a range of emotions within a short period of time.

Does she plan to continue doing theatre after a successful debut? Ramanna expresses uncertainty. “The kind of response I’m receiving is flattering, but I haven’t decided whether to continue or not. I’m still not confident on stage and I’m unable to hold the attention of viewers for long. This, being a realistic role helped me, but theatre often includes surreal elements, which are not easy,” she shares.

South cinema is having a moment right now, with back-to-back blockbusters taking the country by storm. Weighing in on the success of Kannada films, Ramanna feels the creative use of technology by the new generation has led them to scale new heights, but on the other hand, she feels films these days lack emotional depth. Apart from films that were commercially successful such as Kurigalu Saar Kurigalu, Ramanna has also undertaken experimental films such as Shanti in which she was the sole cast member. The ever-increasing polarisation in public opinion, especially on social media has meant that creators no longer want to make thought provoking movies, she feels.

“If Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage had been made today, it would have been hard to get people to accept it. When every artiste is working to build an audience with their works, a few opinions tend to spread like wildfire on social media and have a negative impact. It’s all too much,” she says.

