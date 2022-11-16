Narayana Murthy calls for Socratic-type of learning

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While India has scripted several success stories in the field of science, including producing two Covid-19 vaccines and inoculating a huge number of its citizens through the pandemic, the country still faced huge challenges in terms of conducting scientific research, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 14th Infosys Prize 2022, Murthy attributed the country’s inability to address immediate pressing problems using scientific research to a lack of inculcating curiosity among Indians at an early age, disconnect between pure and applied research, inadequate cutting-edge research infrastructure in higher educational institutions, insufficient grants and inordinate delays in creating incentives for research and inadequate fora for knowledge-sharing with global research institutions.

Highlighting two important components for successful research in India, he said the first was to reorient teaching to inculcating among the students a Socratic style of questioning and then applying what they learn in the classrooms to solve real-world problems.

The next was to focus on solving immediate problems. This would lead to students developing a mindset that would orient itself to solving bigger problems rather than learning by rote, he said. Murthy said the IITs too were bring victimised by rote learning and blamed it on the “tyranny of coaching classes”.

Murthy lauds Indian firms for Covid vaccine

He said the nation’s progress on the economic and social fronts depended on the quality of scientific and technological research. Referring to the recent death of 66 children in Gambia in West Africa allegedly due to a cough syrup produced in India, Murthy said it “has brought unimaginable shame to our country and has dented the credibility of pharmaceutical regulatory agency.”

He, however, lauded companies which manufactured and supplied the billion Covid-19 vaccines, and also appreciated the rollout of the new National Education Policy based on the recommendations of Dr K Kasturirangan Committee. Besides, he also appreciated Dr Gagandeep Kang and several others on becoming fellows of the Royal Society in London, and Professor Ashok Sen winning the Millenium prize.

However, he said: “These are all encouraging and happy events that show that India is on a path of growth, but we still have huge challenges,” Murthy added. Mohandas Pai, one of the trustees of Infosys Science Foundation which gives out the Infosys prizes, said, so far, only few thousand crores would be spent for research which is not enough.

However, the scenario is changing now. Kris Gopalkrishnan, president, Infosys Science Foundation, said, the prize was to promote amazing research work in India by identifying and rewarding individual scholars. They hoped to set the stage for finding the solutions for existential crises facing humanity like climate change, accessible healthcare, mental health challenges, fulfilment of fundamental human rights among others.

