Australia to open consulate in Bengaluru in 2023

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Australia has decided to open its Consulate General in Bengaluru in 2023. Announcing this at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts said the new Consulate General will be its fifth diplomatic office in India.

“When it comes to critical technology, no partner matters more to Australia than India. That is why we are committed to opening our new joint Australia-India Centre of Excellence for critical and emerging technology policy right here in Bengaluru,” he said.

He added, “The Australian government is deeply committed to advancing its technology partnership with India in the context of broad-based comprehensive strategic partnership”. Watts also said the new direct flight between Bengaluru and Sydney is running full since its launch in November. “The Australia-India technology relationship has now entered power play”, Watts said.

The Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs said, “Australia recognises the immense value that India offers to its firms. Our aim is to support connections and explore growth opportunities”. Watts added that Australia and India can work together to tackle many pressing challenges before the two countries, including developing new technologies to tackle climate change.

