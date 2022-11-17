BBMP now counts busts, statues in Bengaluru 

Home Cities Bengaluru

This, even as BBMP continues to get permission from citizens and organisations to erect more busts and statues.

The statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru weighs 218 tonnes (98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel). (Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: How many busts and statues are there in Bengaluru? Even the city corporation does not know. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers have now been entrusted with the task of counting the number of statues in the city and to verify whether they are legal.

This, even as BBMP continues to get permission from citizens and organisations to erect more busts and statues. Officials said they get an average of eight applications per day and most of them are to erect statues of politicians and eminent people. The maximum applications are for Puneeth Rajkumar and Kempegowda statues. 

“There is no record at one place as to how many statues there are and how many are legal. Earlier, applications for putting up statues and busts were cleared during BBMP council sessions. But for the last two years, there has been no Council, and there are no records as to what happened.

While we are taking up the count, we have directed all zonal offices to search for files, ward wise and compile all the data. This exercise was never given importance by councillors,” said a senior BBMP official, seeking anonymity.

The exercise is also important as the Karnataka High Court has directed BBMP engineers to clear footpaths, while many of these statues stand in the middle of pedestrian ways. The engineering and revenue sections of BBMP are now working overtime to ascertain who gave permission for these structures. 

“While taking up encroachment clearance drives, we found that many busts and statues have been erected at traffic junctions, causing inconvenience to motorists. If they have to be removed, we need to know the status. As it is a sensitive issue, are taking each step cautiously, to ensure that all legal procedures are followed,” the official added. 

