MA Saleem gets on job, observes traffic at Hebbal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Special Commissioner (Traffic) MA Saleem, who assumed charge on Tuesday, visited the busy Hebbal flyover and Kempapura junction on Wednesday. ADGP Saleem, accompanied by DCP (Traffic-North) Savitha S and other senior officers, observed traffic congestion on the busy stretch. He took details related to density of vehicles and during traffic snarls, and morning and evening peak hours. He observed that there is a need to reduce waiting time at junctions and appealed to road users to suggest practical solutions at addlcptrafficbcp@gmail.com. He will continue to visit busy roads and junctions for the next couple of days.