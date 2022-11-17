Home Cities Bengaluru

MA Saleem gets on job, observes traffic at Hebbal

ADGP Saleem, accompanied by DCP (Traffic-North) Savitha S and other senior officers, observed traffic congestion on the busy stretch.

Published: 17th November 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda greets ADGP MA Saleem who takes charge as Special Commissioner (Traffic) on Tuesday | Express

Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda greets ADGP MA Saleem who takes charge as Special Commissioner (Traffic) on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Special Commissioner (Traffic) MA Saleem, who assumed charge on Tuesday, visited the busy Hebbal flyover and Kempapura junction on Wednesday.

ADGP Saleem, accompanied by DCP (Traffic-North) Savitha S and other senior officers, observed traffic congestion on the busy stretch. He took details related to density of vehicles and during traffic snarls, and morning and evening peak hours.

He observed that there is a need to reduce waiting time at junctions and appealed to road users to suggest practical solutions at addlcptrafficbcp@gmail.com. He will continue to visit busy roads and junctions for the next couple of days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MA Saleem
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp