Man on run from lover's husband triggers security alert at Bengaluru's HAL airport

The intruder has been identified as Mukund Khound, a mason from Sonitpur district of Assam.

Published: 17th November 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A ‘security breach’ at HAL Airport on November 9, just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to land there on his visit to Bengaluru, threw the Central security agencies and the police into a tizzy.

But it has now turned out that the 36-year-old intruder, a mason, who had reached Bengaluru on November 6 for the first time and knew nothing about the city was on the run from his lover’s husband. He had jumped over the HAL Airport’s perimeter wall in the small hours of November 9 without knowing that he had entered a high-security area.

The alert Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, maintaining vigil along the wall through patrols and CCTV cameras, found the intruder attempting to scale the airport compound twice near gate number 3. When he did manage to jump in, they immediately apprehended him near the trolley gate of the defence airport. He was later handed over to the jurisdictional HAL police for questioning.

However, the matter of a “security breach” was reported to the Central agencies as the HAL Airport was being sanitised for fool-proof security ahead of PM Modi’s arrival there. But in the days following his arrest, the truth came out through an investigation after his interrogation. 

The intruder has been identified as Mukund Khound, a mason from Sonitpur district of Assam. S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), told The New Indian Express that Khound and his lover Poorvi were in love with each since much before their respective marriages. Poorvi’s husband Bipul works as an office attendant in a private firm in HAL area. 

Booked under various sections
Mukund Khound has been booked under the Indian Official Secrets Act of 1923, and IPC Sections 418, 379 and 511. 

